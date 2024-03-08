News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
Variety and Tech
2024-03-08 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
Japanese manga comic creator Akira Toriyama, known for such popular titles as "Dragon Ball" and "Dr. Slump," died of acute subdural hematoma on March 1, publisher Shueisha said on Friday. He was 68.
"Dragon Ball," first published in Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine in 1984, was later adopted into movies, video games, and TV series distributed in more than 80 countries.
Toriyama was also known as a character and monster designer of the blockbuster role-playing game series "Dragon Quest."
"We will never forget Akira Toriyama for the gift he left on this earth. I can't imagine a world without Dragon Ball," a fan wrote on the official "Dragon Ball" website.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Dragon Ball
Akira Toriyama
Creator
Character
Cartoon
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-05
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
2024-03-05
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-04
Bitcoin 'flares' beyond $65,000, record high comes into view
Variety and Tech
2024-03-04
Bitcoin 'flares' beyond $65,000, record high comes into view
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-03
Israel decides to revise Eurovision song lyrics that referenced Hamas attack
Variety and Tech
2024-03-03
Israel decides to revise Eurovision song lyrics that referenced Hamas attack
0
World News
2024-02-27
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
World News
2024-02-27
Thousands of artists ask Venice Biennale to exclude Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:22
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:22
Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
0
Middle East News
01:19
US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea
Middle East News
01:19
US Central Command conducts defensive strikes in Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
2
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
3
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
6
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
8
Lebanon Economy
02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More