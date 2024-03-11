Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand rises

Variety and Tech
2024-03-11 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand rises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand rises

Bitcoin hit a record high on Monday above $71,000, as the surge in the biggest cryptocurrency showed no signs of slowing down.

Britain's financial watchdog on Monday became the latest regulator to pave the way for digital asset trading products after saying on Monday it will now permit recognized investment exchanges to launch crypto-backed exchange-traded notes.

Bitcoin rose by as much as 4.8% to a record $71,677 in European trading, bringing gains for the year so far to 70%.

The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

"Bitcoin has started the week with a surge, dragging the rest of the cryptocurrency space higher with it," DailyFX strategist Nick Cawley said.

Supply of bitcoin, which is limited to 21 million tokens, is going to get tighter in April, when the so-called halving event takes place.

"News also out earlier that the LSE plans to accept applications for bitcoin and ethereum ETNs in Q2 may have also helped today’s push higher," Cawley said.

Nonetheless, demand is picking up across the investment community.



Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

Bitcoin

Demand

Crypto

Currency

Increase

LBCI Next
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

UN calls for increased aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizes broad distribution

LBCI
World News
2024-03-07

Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05

Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17

Israel announces revised Eurovision song after lyrics controversy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:37

Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More