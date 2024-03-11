News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand rises
Variety and Tech
2024-03-11 | 07:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bitcoin hits record above $71,000 as demand rises
Bitcoin hit a record high on Monday above $71,000, as the surge in the biggest cryptocurrency showed no signs of slowing down.
Britain's financial watchdog on Monday became the latest regulator to pave the way for digital asset trading products after saying on Monday it will now permit recognized investment exchanges to launch crypto-backed exchange-traded notes.
Bitcoin rose by as much as 4.8% to a record $71,677 in European trading, bringing gains for the year so far to 70%.
The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.
"Bitcoin has started the week with a surge, dragging the rest of the cryptocurrency space higher with it," DailyFX strategist Nick Cawley said.
Supply of bitcoin, which is limited to 21 million tokens, is going to get tighter in April, when the so-called halving event takes place.
"News also out earlier that the LSE plans to accept applications for bitcoin and ethereum ETNs in Q2 may have also helped today’s push higher," Cawley said.
Nonetheless, demand is picking up across the investment community.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
Bitcoin
Demand
Crypto
Currency
Increase
Next
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN calls for increased aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizes broad distribution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN calls for increased aid delivery to Gaza, emphasizes broad distribution
0
World News
2024-03-07
Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict
World News
2024-03-07
Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict
0
World News
2024-03-06
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
World News
2024-03-06
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-05
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17
Israel announces revised Eurovision song after lyrics controversy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17
Israel announces revised Eurovision song after lyrics controversy
0
Variety and Tech
07:37
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
Variety and Tech
07:37
Kate Middleton apologizes for confusion over edited photo
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Yasmina Zaytoun sends heartfelt message to Lebanon ahead of Miss World pageant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
0
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
4
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More