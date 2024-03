Lebanese cuisine continues to captivate palates worldwide, with its rich flavors and spices leaving an indelible mark on food enthusiasts.



The shawarma sandwich has emerged as a beloved favorite among Lebanese and citizens worldwide, transcending borders to claim international recognition.



Today, the Lebanese shawarma sandwich has secured third place in TasteAtlas's latest rankings for "Best Sandwiches in the World."



It is nestled behind Vietnamese "Banh Mi" and Turkish "Tombik Doner," ranked first and second, respectively.



This culinary triumph positions Lebanese shawarma above several renowned sandwiches, such as the American "Texas brisket sandwich" and Italian "mozzarella in carrozza."



This recent achievement adds to the value of Lebanese shawarma sandwiches on the international stage.



Lebanese cuisine's ascendancy in the culinary World is further underscored by its notable position in TasteAtlas's global rankings. In December 2023, the Lebanese shawarma secured the 44th spot in the 100 Best Dishes in the World in 2023 rankings.



TasteAtlas, a renowned travel-food guide, curates traditional culinary treasures from across the globe and offers insights into food culture, history, and regional specialties.



The Lebanese shawarma, a fusion of tender meat, spices, and fresh ingredients, embodies the essence of Lebanese cuisine, enticing food enthusiasts worldwide to savor its unparalleled flavors.