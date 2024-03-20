China launches satellite bound for moon's far side

Variety and Tech
2024-03-20 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China launches satellite bound for moon&#39;s far side
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
China launches satellite bound for moon's far side

China on Wednesday launched a satellite that will act as a communications bridge between ground operations on Earth and an upcoming mission on the far side of the moon, marking a new phase in the country's long-term lunar exploration program.

A Long March 8 rocket carrying the 1.2-metric ton Queqiao-2, named after a mythological bridge made of magpies, and two miniature satellites, Tiandu-1 and -2, blasted off from the southern island province of Hainan, state media reported.

The moon's near side always faces Earth. That means data transfers from the far side are impossible as there is no direct line of sight.

Queqiao-2 will orbit the moon and relay signals to and from the Chang'e-6 mission, expected to be launched in May. The robotic Chang'e-6 mission will seek to retrieve samples from an ancient basin, acquiring lunar material from the moon's hidden side for the first time.

Queqiao-2 will also be used as a relay platform for the Chang'e-7 lunar mission in 2026 and the Chang'e-8 mission in 2028.

By 2040, Queqiao-2 will be part of a constellation of relay satellites serving as a communications bridge for crewed lunar missions and exploration on other planets like Mars and Venus.

The Tiandu-1 and -2 miniature satellites will conduct tests for the construction of a constellation.

The constellation will also provide communications, navigation and remote sensing support for China's research station planned for the moon's south pole.

Queqiao-2 will join half a dozen orbiters deployed by other countries, including the United States, India, and Japan.

Queqiao-2's designed lifespan of at least eight years will allow it to support lunar missions beyond 2030 when China is expected to land its first astronauts on the moon.

The satellite is expected to enter an orbit that passes close to the moon's south pole, where China will construct its research outpost.

Queqiao-2's orbit will be highly elliptical, reaching as high as 8,600 km above its surface and enabling a communication link between Earth and the moon for more than eight hours, wrote its designer Zhang Lihua in a 2021 article in the journal Space: Science & Technology.

For the remainder of its roughly 12-hour orbit, Queqiao-2 will be as low as 300 km above the lunar surface.

Queqiao-2 will take over from the aging Queqiao-1, launched in 2018.

Queqiao-1, which is a third as massive as Queqiao-2, was the first relay satellite deployed to the far side of the moon, supporting the Chang'e-4 mission.

The Queqiao-1, still operating despite a designed lifespan of five years, orbits a point in space about 70,000 km beyond the moon.

In 2019, Chang'e-4 was the first spacecraft to perform a soft landing on the far side of the moon, successfully delivering the robotic rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit in Chinese, to the surface. Yutu-2 is still in operation.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

China

Satellite

Mission

Moon

Launch

Signal

Earth

Spacecraft

Rocket

Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-15

Private moon lander launched to conduct first US lunar touchdown half-century after last Apollo lunar mission

LBCI
World News
2024-03-19

North Korean leader oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

Rockets launched from Lebanon strike Israeli targets in Upper Galilee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

EU Commission president expects launching of maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-18

Turkey moves against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing

LBCI
World News
2024-03-16

US investigates Meta for role in 'illicit' drug sales, reports WSJ

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-14

SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight

LBCI
World News
2024-03-14

Italy regulator fines TikTok $11 mln for not 'adequately' checking content

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:38

US imposes sanctions on three Iran weapons-procurement networks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Pressures Mount as Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Stall

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-03

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

Netanyahu says ground incursion is needed to 'destroy' Hamas in Rafah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Optimism in Lebanese presidential file: Saudi-Iranian harmony and Christian alignment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Lebanon ranks second unhappiest in World Happiness Report 2024

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:40

Detainee discussions: Wafiq Safa's sole purpose in the UAE visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:22

Lebanese government to provide compensation for victims of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Bou Habib honors Yasmina Zaytoun's success with special passport

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:10

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture to Al-Anbaa: Israel completely annihilated a sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:42

UN calls for action on escalating Blue Line tensions, stresses Resolution 1701's full implementation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:58

Lebanon's tourism scene gears up for holidays

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More