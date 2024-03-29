News
Elon Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be public next week
2024-03-29 | 08:22
Elon Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be public next week
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI's latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will be available on his social media platform X next week, the billionaire said in a post on X on Friday.
"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added.
Grok-1.5, the enhanced version of its chatbot Grok, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on X in the coming days, xAI said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire sued Microsoft -backed OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.
Looking to compete against OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, Musk had launched xAI last year.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
Artificial Intelligence
Grok
Chatbot
Social Media
Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures
Previous
