Cameraman never dies.



I’ve been released. Glory be to God. Christ is King. — Arab (@YourFellowArab) March 30, 2024

After being kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in mid-March, Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf was released.Known for his YouTube channel "YourFellowArab," which has over a million subscribers, Maalouf was kidnapped on March 14, 2024, by the 400 Mawozo gang, one of the largest gangs in Haiti.According to the FBI, Lanmo Sanjou, the gang's leader, reportedly took part in October 2021 in the kidnapping of 17 Christian Missionaries in Haiti, including five children.On Saturday, Addison Pierre Maalouf, also known as "Arab," stated on the "X" platform that that he was released, affirming: "I was kidnapped purely for the color of my skin. I was kidnapped for being a 'Blanc.'"In the details, Maalouf, known for his "danger tourism," traveled to Haiti, where he was planning to interview Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed "Barbecue," who, according to the United Nations, "is one of Haiti's most influential gang leaders and leads an alliance of Haitian gangs known as the 'G9 Family and Allies.'"