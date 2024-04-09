March marks another record in global heat

Variety and Tech
2024-04-09 | 02:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
March marks another record in global heat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
March marks another record in global heat

The world just experienced its warmest March on record, capping a 10-month streak in which every month set a new temperature record, the European Union's climate change monitoring service said on Tuesday.

Each of the last ten months ranked as the world's hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

The 12 months ending with March also ranked as the planet's hottest-ever recorded 12-month period, C3S said. From April 2023 to March 2024, the global average temperature was 1.58 degrees Celsius above the average in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

"It's the long-term trend with exceptional records that has us very concerned," C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess told Reuters.

"Seeing records like this - month in, month out - really shows us that our climate is changing, is changing rapidly," she added.

C3S' dataset goes back to 1940, which the scientists cross-checked with other data to confirm that last month was the hottest March since the pre-industrial period.

Already, 2023 was the planet's hottest year in global records going back to 1850.

Extreme weather and exceptional temperatures have wreaked havoc this year.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

Weather

Hot

Climate Change

Warm

European Union

Activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in the Netherlands
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-28

Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

ISIS releases photo of alleged attackers in Russia shooting incident

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16

Aid supply ship from Cyprus arrives on Gaza coast; weather slows delivery

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-06

Activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in the Netherlands

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-03

Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-03

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

India says it is rescuing citizens pushed into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More