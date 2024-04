Google is honoring the life and achievements of Etel Adnan with a special doodle on its homepage on Monday.

Adnan, a Lebanese American poet and artist, is being remembered on what would have been her 99th birthday.



Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on February 24, 1925, Adnan's artistic journey spanned continents and mediums.



She moved from Lebanon to the United States in the late 1950s to pursue her education, where she eventually settled and became a prominent figure in American literary and artistic circles.



Adnan passed away on November 14, 2021, at the age of 96.



Adnan is recognized as one of the most accomplished Arab American authors of her time.



Her poetry collections, such as "The Arab Apocalypse" and "Sea and Fog," are known for their concise yet powerful exploration of themes like war, exile, and nature.



In addition to her writing, Adnan was also an accomplished visual artist. Her paintings, influenced by her experiences in California and the Mediterranean, are praised for their bold use of color and form.



Throughout her life, Adnan remained politically and socially engaged, advocating for causes like feminism and anti-war activism.



Google Doodle serves as a tribute to Adnan's lasting impact, inviting viewers to learn more about her life and work.