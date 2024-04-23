News
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
Variety and Tech
2024-04-23 | 14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
On MBC's "Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab" program, Yasmina Zaytoun made her first television appearance after her recent triumph, being crowned the first runner-up and Miss Asia and Oceania at the Miss World pageant.
During the interview, Miss Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun, who hails from a conservative family in South Lebanon, expressed how her family, especially her father, supported her participation in the Miss Lebanon competition.
She stressed that beauty pageants are no longer mere beauty contests, as they are now platforms showcasing empowerment, diversity, intelligence, and leadership.
Yasmina also addressed the stereotypes often associated with beauty queens, stressing that these competitions are not just about physical beauty.
She highlighted her involvement with a food bank initiative, driven by the need to address food shortages in many Lebanese households, especially following the Beirut Port explosion and the repercussions of the economic crisis.
Yasmina's main goal is to change the stereotypical view of beauty pageants around the world, especially in the Arab world. Additionally, she is keen on promoting this new perspective.
She encouraged young women to focus on their personal growth and goals rather than just external beauty, which is fleeting, whereas the contributions they make are enduring.
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Lebanese
Yasmina Zaytoun
Miss Asia
Miss World
Miss Lebanon
