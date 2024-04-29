Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

Two weeks before the race for the Palme d'Or begins, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival announced the members of the jury for the seventy-seventh edition, which brings together prominent names in the world of cinema, including the Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and the French actor Omar Sy.



The festival management has selected four men and four women to be part of the jury, chaired by the American director Greta Gerwig (40 years old), whose film "Barbie" achieved wide commercial success during the past year.



The presidency of the jury has not been held by anyone at such a young age since Sophia Loren held it in 1966.



The jury includes the French actor Omar Sy, who is taking a new step in a career that has been exceptional since its inception with the series "Omar et Fred," leading to his entry into Hollywood as an actor and producer, and his successes in France ("Untouchable").



Sy will discuss the best among 22 competing films with other jury members, including the French actress Eva Green (43 years old), known for her roles in local works, with her latest being the character of Milady in the film "The Three Musketeers.", as well as her roles in Hollywood films, such as her collaboration with director Tim Burton and her participation alongside actor Daniel Craig in the James Bond film series.



The youngest member of the jury is the actress Lily Gladstone (37 years old), who attended the French festival last year on the occasion of the screening of Martin Scorsese's film "Killers of the Flower Moon", in which she played a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar.



The jury also includes the Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino ("The Traitor"), the Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Palme d'Or in 2018 for the film "Shoplifters," the Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona ("The Impossible"), the Turkish screenwriter and cinematographer Ebru Ceylan, and the Lebanese director Nadine Labaki.



Labakiu participated in three of her films in various categories of the festival, including "Capernaum," which won the Jury Prize in the official competition in 2018. She has previously been a member of the "Un Certain Regard" jury in 2015 and chaired it in 2019.



AFP