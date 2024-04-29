News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
2024-04-29 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Two weeks before the race for the Palme d'Or begins, the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival announced the members of the jury for the seventy-seventh edition, which brings together prominent names in the world of cinema, including the Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and the French actor Omar Sy.
The festival management has selected four men and four women to be part of the jury, chaired by the American director Greta Gerwig (40 years old), whose film "Barbie" achieved wide commercial success during the past year.
The presidency of the jury has not been held by anyone at such a young age since Sophia Loren held it in 1966.
The jury includes the French actor Omar Sy, who is taking a new step in a career that has been exceptional since its inception with the series "Omar et Fred," leading to his entry into Hollywood as an actor and producer, and his successes in France ("Untouchable").
Sy will discuss the best among 22 competing films with other jury members, including the French actress Eva Green (43 years old), known for her roles in local works, with her latest being the character of Milady in the film "The Three Musketeers.", as well as her roles in Hollywood films, such as her collaboration with director Tim Burton and her participation alongside actor Daniel Craig in the James Bond film series.
The youngest member of the jury is the actress Lily Gladstone (37 years old), who attended the French festival last year on the occasion of the screening of Martin Scorsese's film "Killers of the Flower Moon", in which she played a role for which she was nominated for an Oscar.
The jury also includes the Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino ("The Traitor"), the Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Palme d'Or in 2018 for the film "Shoplifters," the Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona ("The Impossible"), the Turkish screenwriter and cinematographer Ebru Ceylan, and the Lebanese director Nadine Labaki.
Labakiu participated in three of her films in various categories of the festival, including "Capernaum," which won the Jury Prize in the official competition in 2018. She has previously been a member of the "Un Certain Regard" jury in 2015 and chaired it in 2019.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Nadine Labaki
Lebanon
Director
Cannes Film Festival
Jury
Film
Festival
Omar Sy
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-30
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-30
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
UNRWA Director in Lebanon briefs Palestinian Ambassador on financial challenges and relief efforts
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
UNRWA Director in Lebanon briefs Palestinian Ambassador on financial challenges and relief efforts
0
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-27
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
World News
2024-04-27
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
0
Variety and Tech
2024-04-23
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
Variety and Tech
2024-04-23
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list
Lebanon News
2024-04-21
Unveiling Lebanese leaders: Meet Lebanon's entries in Forbes Middle East's 'Top 30 Asset Managers 2024' list
0
Variety and Tech
2024-04-18
Binance acquires Dubai licence to target retail clients
Variety and Tech
2024-04-18
Binance acquires Dubai licence to target retail clients
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul
0
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-04-05
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
2
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
05:15
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal
4
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
8
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Lebanon News
05:44
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More