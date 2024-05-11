Major solar storm disrupts Starlink satellites

2024-05-11 | 05:38
Major solar storm disrupts Starlink satellites
Major solar storm disrupts Starlink satellites

Starlink, the satellite arm of Elon Musk's SpaceX, warned on Saturday of a "degraded service" as the Earth is battered by the biggest geomagnetic storm due to solar activity in two decades.

Musk said earlier in a post on X that Starlink satellites were under a lot of pressure due to the geomagnetic storm, but were holding up so far.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

Starlink

Satellite

Elon Musk

SpaceX

