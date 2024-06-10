Apple reveals 'Apple Intelligence' AI

2024-06-10 | 14:41
Apple reveals 'Apple Intelligence' AI

Apple on Monday unveiled "Apple Intelligence," inserting artificial intelligence capabilities into the software powering its coveted lineup of devices.

"Recent developments in generative intelligence and large language models offer powerful capabilities that provide the opportunity to take the experience of using Apple products to new heights," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he opened an annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple executives stressed privacy safeguards have been built into Apple Intelligence to make its Siri digital assistant and other products smarter, while not pilfering user data.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Apple

Apple Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Software

