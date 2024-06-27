Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English

By Karine Keuchkerian

In a recent win to Lebanon, Lebanese University students won the Student Prize for their eco-friendly project during the 19th edition of the Architecture Student Contest, where more than 224 universities from 29 countries participated.The Lebanon project, titled "Eco-Habitat: Greenhouse Dorms and Urban Microclimate," stood out among other winning projects from Portugal, Poland, South Korea, and Malaysia.The 2024 competition, which is organized by Saint-Gobain in collaboration with the University and City of Helsinki, Finland, asked competing students to deliver building ideas and solutions for four different zones in a plot located in Viikki, a northeastern district of Helsinki.In the details, students Reem Lichaa Khoury, Ralph Sayah, and Mohamad Ali Faour, along with assistant professor Salim Abou Rizk, created a concept combining Helsinki's farmhouse heritage with contemporary urban elements, including traditional shapes and a central greenhouse courtyard for passive solar heating.Their project aims to construct a cozy microclimate for citizens as a self-sustaining city model, with residential blocks, aquaponics, gardens, and waste management, and to form a closed-loop system, which includes luxuries such as a library and birdwatch tower.Speaking with LBCI English, one of the winning students, Mohamad Ali Faour, confirmed that in each country, a national stage is held, where a project gets selected.Then one project from each country competes on the international stage.He stated that the competition's main goal is to strive for sustainability.This year, the project took place in Helsinki, Finland. The task was to create an academic residency, with the main goal of each project focusing on long-term eco-friendliness, self-sufficiency, and sustainability."We worked on the project from January through April, winning the national stage, and then continued our efforts until May," he affirmed.Faour stated that there are three prize categories. The jury, consisting of architects from various countries and universities, selects the first, second, and third-prize winners."Then, all participating students vote to select a winning project. Following that, the participating doctors also vote for a winning project. We won the Student Prize and were the students' choice," he expressed.Talking with LBCI English, he provided details about the project, stating that since they were working in a cold climate, "We worked on something called 'greenhouse architecture,' where people can live."