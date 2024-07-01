News
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
EU finds Meta 'pay for privacy' model breaks digital rules
Variety and Tech
2024-07-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU finds Meta 'pay for privacy' model breaks digital rules
The EU accused Facebook owner Meta on Monday of breaching the bloc's digital rules, paving the way for potential fines worth billions of euros.
"Meta has forced millions of users across the EU into a binary choice: 'pay or consent.' In our preliminary conclusion this is a breach of the DMA (Digital Markets Act)," the EU's top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton, said on X.
AFP
Variety and Tech
European Union
Meta
Facebook
Privacy
Digital Rules
