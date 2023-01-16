News
Beirut’s Sursock Museum set to reopen in summer 2023
Variety
2023-01-16 | 06:10
Beirut’s Sursock Museum set to reopen in summer 2023
After being severely damaged by the Beirut blast, the renowned Sursock Musem is set to reopen its exhibition spaces to the public this summer.
In a tweet, the museum said the date has not been fixed but is not scheduled to reopen before May 2023.
Built in 1912, the Sursock Museum houses interesting architecture, integrating Venetian and Ottoman elements.
Classified by the Directorate General of Antiquities as a class A historical building, the Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum is a modern and contemporary art museum located in the heart of Beirut.
First opened in 1961, the museum has a mission to collect, preserve, and exhibit local and international artists to the public.
With over ten exhibitions a year, ranging from group shows to solo shows by emerging artists, the Sursock Museum was, and remains, a pillar in the Lebanese culture highlighting diverse programs, talks, screenings, and workshops, to provide a rich platform for art.
Even after more than two years since the August 4 explosion, Beirut is still suffering from the damages the blast caused and slowly fighting to come back to life.
