News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023
Variety
2023-01-16 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023
As the new year began, Henley & Partners, the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment, released its latest results from the Henley Passport Index.
The Henley Passport Index provides expert commentary and data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and is updated using extensive research, including an index of 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations.
Providing substantial insights, the index stated that global travel is currently at around 75 percent of the pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the 'darker side to this optimistic picture," as Afghanistan remains at the bottom, ranking in the 109th position with 27 visa-free destinations, in contrast with Japan, which ranked 1st in 2023 with 193 visa-free destinations.
As indicated by exclusive research conducted by Henley & Partners into the link between passport strength and access to the global economy, citizens of the index's lowest-ranking countries, such as Afghanistan, Iraq (ranked 108th), and Syria (ranked 107th) "are effectively shut out of a shockingly wide breadth of opportunities for economic mobility and growth."
The research also focused on direct links between passport strength and economic power by combining Henley Passport Index data and World Bank GDP data; the new study indicated that countries having powerful passports account for 98 percent of the global economy compared with passports from the lower end of the spectrum.
Among the passports ranked in the "Henley Passport Index: Q1 2023 Global Ranking" list, the Lebanese passport was featured among the least powerful passports, ranking in the 100th position in the Q1 of 2023, with 42 visa-free destinations and 185 visa-required destinations.
Since the start of the economic turmoil, Lebanon and the Lebanese witnessed a passport crisis, with many citizens unable to issue travel documents.
However, the Director General of General Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, affirmed that by February 15, the passport production mechanism would return to a production capacity of 3,000 passports per day.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Passport
Next
Eni, Chevron announce new gas discovery in Egyptian East Med field
Tesla plans $770M expansion at Texas factory
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid
0
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:19
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
Variety
09:19
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
0
Variety
08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
Variety
08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
0
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
0
Variety
07:25
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
07:25
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-06
New withdrawal limit for bank accounts in latest Capital Control draft amendment
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-06
New withdrawal limit for bank accounts in latest Capital Control draft amendment
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-12
With no capital control law in sight, banking sector funds will deplete
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-12
With no capital control law in sight, banking sector funds will deplete
0
Variety
2023-01-13
Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events
Variety
2023-01-13
Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events
0
World
2023-01-11
Man with knife wounds six people at Paris Gare du Nord station
World
2023-01-11
Man with knife wounds six people at Paris Gare du Nord station
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store