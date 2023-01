During the concert, which featured Marwan Khoury, Carole Samaha, and Diana Haddad, the Safi Brothers graced the Abu Bakr Salem Stage, paying tribute to the late forefather of Lebanon's musical culture and singing several of his iconic songs, including Endak Bahria.



After the concert, Charbel and Joe thanked Entertainment Authority "for the golden opportunity and your support of our talent and your love for our late grandfather Wadih El Safi."



It is worth noting that the Riyadh Season 2022 is one of the region's most prominent events, hosting "Beyond Imagination" in 15 zones, each offering a variety of activities to bring unique experiences from around the world to the capital of Saudi Arabia.