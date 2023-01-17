News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Variety
2023-01-17 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more
Apple this morning announcednew Macbooks powered by the latest generation of its in-house, custom-designed PC chipsets. The chipsets — the M2 Pro and M2 Max — feature a more powerful CPU and GPU, up to 96GB of unified memory and what Apple claims is “industry-leading” power efficiency.
M2 Pro
Built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process technology, the M2 Pro consists of 40 billion transistors — nearly 20 percent more than M1 Pro and double the amount in M2 — 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth (twice that of M2) and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The 10- or 12-core CPU has up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, resulting in multithreaded CPU performance that’s reportedly up to 20 percent faster than the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro, and can be configured with up to 19 GPU cores — three more than the M1 Pro — with a larger L2 cache.
Apple claims that compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster using the M2 Pro than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro while graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than the M1 Pro.
M2 Max
The M2 Max, the more powerful of the two chipsets, has 67 billion transistors — 10 billion more than M1 Max and more than 3x that of M2 — and 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory. Otherwise, it has the same 12-core CPU as M2 Pro, paired with a larger L2 cache and a GPU packing up to 38 cores.
Graphics speeds climb up to 30 percent faster than M1 Max, Apple says. And in terms of battery life, the company claims the M2 Max can deliver up to 22 hours — the longest battery life ever in a Mac.
Both the M2 Pro and M2 Max include Apple’s next-generation Secure Enclave, a hardware-based key manager that’s isolated from the main processor to provide an extra layer of security, and Apple’s latest 16-core Neural Engine, capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second and up to 40 percent faster than the previous generation. (The Neural Engine accelerates machine learning tasks such as video analysis, voice recognition, image processing and more, including enhancing camera image quality.
But the chipsets differ on the media processing side. The M2 Pro has a media engine including hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC and ProRes video encode and decode, while the M2 Max features two video encode engines and two ProRes engines, bringing up to 2x faster video encoding than M2 Pro, according to Apple.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
Product
Unveil
Chips
Neural
Engine
M2
Pro
Max
CPU
GPU
Performance
Cache
Longer
Battery
Life
Technology
Tech
Next
Renault sales fall for 4th straight year
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
Middle East
05:17
Oman starts natural gas and condensate production from Mabrouk field
0
World
2023-01-16
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
World
2023-01-16
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
0
Variety
2022-12-26
MIT Technology Review selects two Lebanese among its "Innovators Under 35 MENA"
Variety
2022-12-26
MIT Technology Review selects two Lebanese among its "Innovators Under 35 MENA"
0
Variety
2022-12-26
Samsung Electronics to Expand Chip Production Next Year
Variety
2022-12-26
Samsung Electronics to Expand Chip Production Next Year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:19
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
Variety
09:19
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
0
Variety
08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
Variety
08:59
Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel
0
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
Variety
08:05
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
0
Variety
07:25
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Variety
07:25
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-03
Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis
Variety
2023-01-03
Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
0
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store