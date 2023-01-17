YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels

Variety
2023-01-17 | 11:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels

YouTube is officially running a test that allows select viewers in the US to watch free ad-supported (FAST) channels via a dedicated hub on the video platform. Users that have access to the experiment will find FAST linear channels in the Movies and TV storefront.

In a shared statement to TechCrunch, a company spokesperson said, “YouTube is the only place where viewers can find everything they want, and we’re always looking for new ways to provide viewers a central destination to more easily find, watch, and share the content that matters most to them. We are currently running a small experiment that allows viewers to watch free ad-supported linear channels alongside the wide variety of content we offer on the platform.”
 
The company is reportedly talking with various entertainment companies about featuring their titles in the new hub, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news. YouTube is apparently testing with various content suppliers, such as A+E Networks, Cinedigm Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and FilmRise, WSJ wrote. The hub could launch later this year.
 
YouTube declined to comment to TechCrunch on the launch date and which media partners it has chosen to test with.
 
This experiment is part of the company’s goal to give viewers all their favorite content in one destination, like content from creators as well as traditional movies and TV shows, sports and more. The FAST hub will put YouTube in better competition with Roku, Pluto TV and Tubi, among other players in the space.
 
Whenever YouTube rolls out its FAST channels hub, it will likely do extremely well as it is already a top streaming service worldwide. The company announced in November that it surpassed 80 million global subscribers across YouTube Premium and YouTube Music.
 
Back in March 2022, YouTube launched free, ad-supported TV shows, giving US viewers access to over 4,000 titles. The new offering was an expansion of its free, ad-supported movies, which includes more than 1,500 movies from partners like Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, FilmRise, and more. Users get up to 100 new titles each week.
 
More recently, YouTube rolled out a Primetime Channels feature, which allows viewers to subscribe to 30+ streaming services, including Paramount+, Showtime, Shudder, Starz, AMC+ and more.
 

Variety

YouTube

App

Tech

Technology

Application

Media

Entertainment

Company

Video

Music

Premium

Distribution

LBCI Next
Renault sales fall for 4th straight year
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

General Security to re-receive applications for biometric passports

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

Sweden says Turkey is asking too much over NATO application

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

MIT Technology Review selects two Lebanese among its "Innovators Under 35 MENA"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02

World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
07:25

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app