Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions

Variety
2023-01-18 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) plans to cut thousands of jobs with some roles expected to be eliminated in human resources and engineering divisions, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The expected layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook.
 
Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs.
 
"From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.
 
UK broadcaster Sky News reported, citing sources, that Microsoft plans to cut about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles.
 
The company plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported, according to a person familiar with the matter, while Insider reported that Microsoft could cut recruiting staff by as much as one-third.
 
The cuts will be significantly larger than other rounds in the past year, the Bloomberg report said.
 
Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.
 
The company had 221,000 full-time employees, including 122,000 in the United States and 99,000 internationally, as of June 30, according to filings.
 
Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates at its cloud unit Azure, after several quarters of downturn in the personal computer market hurt Windows and devices sales.
 
It had said in July last year that a small number of roles had been eliminated. In October, news site Axios reported that Microsoft had laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions.
 
Shares of Microsoft, which is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24, were marginally higher in late afternoon trading.
 

Variety

Microsoft

Business

Tech

Technology

Software

Company

Job

Employee

Cuts

Thousands

Multiple

Divisions

Human Resources

Engineering

Global

Economic

Outlook

Workforce

Personal

Computer

Market

LBCI Next
Netflix refreshes its iPhone app with a more fluid design
YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:38

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns: Qatar up

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
07:25

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app