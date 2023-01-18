Netflix refreshes its iPhone app with a more fluid design

Variety
2023-01-18 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netflix refreshes its iPhone app with a more fluid design
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Netflix refreshes its iPhone app with a more fluid design

It’s not just quality content that makes a streaming service stand out amongst its competitors. Improving the user experience is still an integral part of the fight to reduce churn. On Monday, Netflix rolled out updates to its iPhone app that introduced a revamped interface featuring a new billboard layout, new card transitions, new animation for both the launch and profile screens, updated haptics and more.

“We recently updated the Netflix iOS app with better visuals, more responsive interactions and motion design. This latest global update includes features like a new style for promoting what to watch, thematic background on your favorite shows and movies, new profile animations and more,” a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.
 
Former Netflix product designer Janum Trivedi tweeted about the update alongside a video that shows the new version of the app. Trivedi wanted the app to “feel more fluid, delightful, and polished,” he wrote.
 
When iPhone users open the Netflix app, they’ll see a large card of a movie or TV series taking up most of the screen. This billboard layout is done to promote a suggested title that’s available on the streaming service. What’s interesting about the update is that the card now uses the parallax effect, which is when the wallpaper moves or shifts slightly when a iPhone user tilts the device back and forth. Also, the title cards are now surrounded by a colored border, which is the main color in the movie/TV artwork.
 
It also appears that the “Info” tab at the bottom of the card has been removed. Instead, users can simply click on the card, which will bring them to a separate page with information about the show or film.
 
Previously, the card transition was less fluid on the app. When a title was selected, the info section would simply slide up. The new card transition shows the card grow bigger and then the information opens into a full-screen version.
 
Another interesting update is the profile screen animation. Rather than the classic side-sliding action that occurred when a user switched profiles in the old app, users will see the profile icon grow large as it jumps to the center, then shrink to its normal size and bounce to the top-right corner of the page.
 
Netflix subscribers will likely enjoy the iPhone app refresh as navigation feels more fun and interactive.
 

Variety

TechCrunch

App

Social

Media

Video

TV

Movie

Netflix

Series

Interface

Design

Revamp

Streaming

Fluid

Polished

iPhone

Users

IOS

Subscribers

Navigation

LBCI Next
Kate is a new car maker focused on micro-cars for everyday use
Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-31

Social media reacts to Kadim Al Saher’s Beirut concert

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-12

Lebanese movie Farah is among the most trending on Netflix in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02

World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
07:25

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
05:39

Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app