Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France

Variety
2023-01-18 | 07:03
High views
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
0min
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France

The Lebanese orthopedic surgeon Elie Saghbiny was awarded the prestigious Charpak-Dubousset 2022 Prize for his leading work in the medical field.

Honored by the French National Academy of Medicine, Saghbiny was recognized for his collaborative research work with Jimmy Da Silva, titled "A robot for safer spine surgery."
 
This research focuses on using SpineGuard's DSG technology in robotic surgery to detect potentially dangerous bone breaches and immediately stop piercing when approaching the spinal cord or other soft tissue.
 

