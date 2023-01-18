Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Variety
2023-01-18 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand&#39;s PTT
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Oman LNG has agreed to supply up to 1.6 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Thai state-owned firm PTT Pcl (PTTEP.BK), the Omani state news agency reported on Wednesday.

TotalEnergies and PTT will each receive 800,000 tons of LNG per year, with the French firm commencing a 10-year deal in 2025 and the Thai company taking supply for nine years beginning in 2026, the news agency said.
 
Thailand, a net oil and gas importer, needs to increase imports of LNG to offset a steep production fall at its largest gas field and as sanctions threaten its supplies from Myanmar.
 
Spikes in gas prices last year Thailand to search for alternative energy sources, ranging from coal to renewables, an official from the Energy Regulatory Commission said in October.
 
Global gas prices rose to record levels in 2022 as Russia's supply cuts placed enormous strain on the European and global markets.
 
High wholesale gas prices prompted the European Union to import record amounts of LNG, drawing in volumes from top importing region Asia and causing Asian spot LNG prices to also hit historic levels last year.
 
Oman LNG last month inked deals with top Japanese electricity generator JERA, and trading houses Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and Itochu Corp (8001.T), to supply 2.35 million tons of LNG per year, starting in 2025, for up to 10 years.
 

Variety

Middle East

Oman

TotalEnergies

Thailand

PTT

Agreement

Deal

Supply

Imports

Coal

Renewables

Energy

Global

Markets

LBCI Next
Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:38

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Libyan court suspends energy deal with Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-08

QatarEnergy, Chevron Phillips sign agreement for $6 bln Ras Laffan Petrochemicals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
07:03

Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11

Crisis also affects Lebanese Petroleum Administration

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app