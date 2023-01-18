Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

Variety
2023-01-18 | 09:19
High views
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora
0min
Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

The General Directorate of Civil Defense operations room received a report of two sea turtles' captives in fishing nets off the port of Dora on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Civil Defense marine rescue unit led by Samir Yazbek immediately went to the specified location. They began rescue operations to help the turtles free from those nets.  

After ensuring the safety of their situation, the rescuers transported the two turtles to the Gulf of Jounieh, where they were placed in a more suitable location and free of pollution.
 

