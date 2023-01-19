Photos of war-torn Beirut to be displayed in France

2023-01-19 | 05:18
Photos of war-torn Beirut to be displayed in France
1min
Photos of war-torn Beirut to be displayed in France

Considered one of the leading documentary photographers, the Italian photographer Gabriele Basilico has traveled for almost forty years around the world, taking photos of cities' landscapes.

Being a big fan of the Lebanese capital, his photographs will be displayed in an exhibition, "Returning to Beirut," which will present for the first time four photographic missions carried out by the photographer in 1991, 2003, 2008, and 2011, documenting the gradual reconstruction of Beirut.‍

In 1991, an initiative emerged by the Lebanese writer Dominique Eddé, which the Hariri Foundation funded, to exhibit a documentary campaign on Downtown Beirut, damaged after years of civil war.   

Gabriele Basilico, René Burri, Raymond Depardon, Fouad Elkoury, Robert Frank, and Josef Koudelka all participated, resulting in a book and an exhibition reflecting the city.

Being one of his favorite cities, Basilico visited it four times, taking photographs in black and white and in color. In this "visual investigation," developed over twenty years, the exhibition will display war-torn ruins in Beirut and the reconstruction as an ode to the city.

The exhibition will take place at the Galerie le Château d'Eau, in Toulouse, France, from February 1, 2023, until May 14, 2023.
 

