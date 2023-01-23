Lazard appoints Al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEO

Variety
2023-01-23 | 10:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lazard appoints Al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lazard appoints Al-Khatib as MENA investment banking CEO

Investment bank Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) said on Monday it hired Wassim Al-Khatib as chief executive officer of the bank's investment banking business for the Middle East and North Africa.

Al-Khatib will also be CEO of Lazard Saudi Arabia, the statement said, adding that the bank plans to make its presence in the kingdom its regional Middle East and North Africa investment banking hub.

Saudi Arabia raised the stakes in a competition with Dubai, the Middle East's financial hub, when it introduced a policy in February 2021 that it will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023.

Al-Khatib joins Lazard from Citigroup where he headed its business in Saudi Arabia and prior to that he was the head of National Commercial Bank's investment banking business where he was a key dealmaker on oil giant Aramco's (2222.SE), initial public offering.

International banks have been courting Saudi Arabia ever since the kingdom outlined plans to float Aramco, resulting in a landmark $29.4 billion share sale before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Middle East has been a bright spot of activity in an otherwise gloomy year for equity capital markets. Companies have raised some $21.9 billion through IPOs in the area in 2022, more than half the total for the wider EMEA region, which also includes Europe and Africa, according to Dealogic data.

In particular, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a string of IPOs amid a government-led privatization program that has also seen state entities shed some of their holdings in listed firms, encouraging local companies and family businesses to go public.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is working with Lazard (LAZ.N) on funding options and a potential initial public offering of Masar, a $27 billion mega project in the holy city of Mecca, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters in November.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, which has over $600 billion in assets, is working with Lazard on Masar, and several other projects including the $500 billion economic zone NEOM, the sources said.

Variety

Investment

Bank

Lazard

CEO

Wissam Al-Khatib

Competition

Dubai

Saudi Arabia

KSA

Economic

Zone

NEOM

Public

Investment

Fund

PIF

LBCI Next
Lutherans ordain first Palestinian woman pastor in Holy Land
Beyoncé performs with Lebanese dance band Mayyas at Dubai resort opening
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Saudi Arabia launches Events Investment Fund

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Kakao Entertainment lands $966M from sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia’s PIF

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Credit Suisse reshuffles investment bank after senior departure

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-19

Usain Bolt seeks missing $12.7 mln from Jamaica investment firm

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:33

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
Variety
10:48

Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

LBCI
Variety
10:20

Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint

LBCI
Variety
10:11

Amazon launches freight service Air in India

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-11

Top Turkey, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Judge Bitar breaks prevailing pattern, returns to investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Lawmakers continue sit-in inside Parliament, more MPs to join

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app