Chevron annual profit doubles to record $36.5 bln, but misses estimates

Variety
2023-01-27 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Chevron annual profit doubles to record $36.5 bln, but misses estimates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Chevron annual profit doubles to record $36.5 bln, but misses estimates

Chevron Corp. (CVX.N) on Friday posted a record $36.5 billion profit for 2022 that was more than double year-earlier earnings but fell shy of Wall Street estimates, undercut by an asset write-downs and a retreat in oil and gas prices.

The second largest US oil producer's adjusted net profit for 2022 beat by about $10 billion its previous record set in 2011. But $1.1 billion in write-downs in its international oil and gas operations in the fourth quarter left earnings short of forecasts for adjusted net profit of $37.2 billion.

Chevron's numbers kick off what promises to be nosebleed level earnings for global energy suppliers. High prices from strong demand and shortages since Russia's invasion of Ukraine position Western energy firms to show a combined $200 billion profit for the year, according to analysts.

Industry earnings already have put energy stocks at the top of market returns as companies lift their payouts to shareholders. The latest figures could stir fresh calls for windfall taxes.

The White House on Wednesday protested against Chevron's decision to triple the budget to buy back its own stock from future earnings - now at $75 billion over an undisclosed period. Biden's administration say companies should invest more in ways to lower prices for consumers.

Investors reacted by boosting Chevron shares by almost 5 percent on Thursday, to $187.79, up 44 percent in the last 52-weeks.

FREE CASH FLOW SURGE

Chevron last year paid $26 billion in dividends and buybacks to shareholders and invested $15.7 billion. Chevron says it is raising capital expenditure to $17 billion in 2023, two thirds of it in the United States, where output is up 4 percent.

For 2022, Chevron's free cash flow, a closely watched measure of operating efficiency, was up by $15 billion from the previous year.

A more than 20 percent return on capital employed, or how much the company makes for every dollar invested in the business, "shows that our focus on capital efficiency is delivering results," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth in a statement.

In the final quarter, Chevron posted adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion, or $4.09 per share, up 61 percent from a year ago.

The earnings surge over the full year came despite weaker overall production, led by a 7 percent decline in international output due to the end of concessions in Thailand and Indonesia.

Chevron has been moving new investments and focusing production in the United States instead. US production rose to a record last year led by a 16 percent increase in Permian, the country's main shale basin.

Its refining business was even stronger, and almost tripled results from the previous year as international business bounced back on stronger margins. Refined product sales were up 7 percent led by higher renewable fuel sales and jet fuel demand.

Reuters

Variety

US

Oil

Producer

Chevron

Annual

Profit

Doubles

Record

Misses

Estimates

Energy

Forecast

Invest

Lower

Prices

Consumers

Business

LBCI Next
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:53

GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses

LBCI
World
2023-01-08

US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:57

Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks

LBCI
World
07:31

GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from US lawsuit

LBCI
Variety
06:53

GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, nearly 5 percent of its global workforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Variety
08:57

Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app