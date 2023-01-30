News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final
Variety
2023-01-30 | 04:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final
The Lebanese tennis player, 13-year-old Daniel Jade, participated in the "Les Petits As" tournament, one of the world's top tournaments, held in Tarbes, France.
During the tournament, Lebanon’s Daniel Jade officially became the first Lebanese player to reach the "Les Petits As" final.
However, Jade finished second after competing against UK's Mark Ceban, who won the tournament in a two sets battle against the Lebanese player.
It is noteworthy that this tournament is the most prestigious international junior tennis tournament in the world for players aged 14 and under.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Tennis
Les Petits As
Tournament
France
Next
Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Variety
2023-01-18
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
0
Middle East
2023-01-10
Lebanese Hezbollah condemns Charlie Hebdo cartoons in France
Middle East
2023-01-10
Lebanese Hezbollah condemns Charlie Hebdo cartoons in France
0
Variety
2022-12-28
Lebanese Bissan Cheri tops international table tennis rankings for age groups
Variety
2022-12-28
Lebanese Bissan Cheri tops international table tennis rankings for age groups
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21
“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:54
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
Variety
11:54
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
0
Variety
10:54
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices
Variety
10:54
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices
0
Variety
09:06
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
Variety
09:06
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
0
Variety
08:55
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
Variety
08:55
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-10
Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA
Variety
2023-01-10
Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
Middle East
2023-01-23
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
0
Middle East
10:13
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel
Middle East
10:13
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
2
Sports
06:13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
Sports
06:13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
3
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
4
Sports
08:24
PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw
Sports
08:24
PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw
5
Lebanon Economy
07:01
Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert
Lebanon Economy
07:01
Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert
6
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
7
World
07:54
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
World
07:54
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
8
Variety
04:42
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Variety
04:42
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store