Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final

2023-01-30 | 04:57
Daniel Jade becomes 1st Lebanese to qualify for 'Les Petits As' final

The Lebanese tennis player, 13-year-old Daniel Jade, participated in the "Les Petits As" tournament, one of the world's top tournaments, held in Tarbes, France.

During the tournament, Lebanon’s Daniel Jade officially became the first Lebanese player to reach the "Les Petits As" final.  

However, Jade finished second after competing against UK's Mark Ceban, who won the tournament in a two sets battle against the Lebanese player.   

It is noteworthy that this tournament is the most prestigious international junior tennis tournament in the world for players aged 14 and under.
 

