"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles

2023-01-31
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles
"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles

Once again, Lebanon will shine in one of the leading international cultural and artistic forums. It will be represented next March at the Filmapalooza 2023 in Los Angeles through the short comedy "Hamra. No, Badaro."

Directed by Fatma Racha Shehadeh, the film's story revolves around a taxi driver who moves between the Badaro and Hamra areas. He encounters many problems that the passengers in his car carry, and seeks to solve or become part of them.  
 
Selected as one of the 15 finalists internationally of the Yes We Cannes – Global Film Challenge 2022, "Hamra. No, Badaro" stars Elie Njeim, Joseph Zaitouny, Tamara Hawi, Diaa Mansour, and Guy Chartouni.
 

