Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

2023-01-31 | 10:50
High views
LBCI
Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall
2min
Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

The return of the usual winter atmosphere was reflected by snowfall accumulated on top of Lebanese villages and mountains, transforming the mountainous areas into mesmerizing pieces of art.

The Cedars Forest in the Bcharre area, Ehden, Hasroun, Daher el Baydar, Kfardebian, and Baalbeck are among the regions that transformed into winter wonderlands.  

Across Lebanon, many lovers of this season took this beautiful weather as an opportunity to take pictures and videos representing magnificent scenes.  

Even though it is not uncommon to come across snowstorms in Lebanon, many businesses and ski lovers take advantage of Lebanon’s potential during this season.  

Here are charming pictures and videos displaying this snowstorm:
 
 

Variety

Snowfall

Lebanon

Mountain

Winter

Snow

Weather

Winter Wonderland

