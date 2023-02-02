News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
14
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
Variety
2023-02-02 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
China, only the third country to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and United States, is to build ground stations on Antarctica to back its network of ocean monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday.
China's global network of ground stations to support a growing number of satellites and outer space ambitions has drawn concern from some nations that it could be used for espionage, a suggestion China rejects.
In 2020, Sweden's state-owned space company, which had provided ground stations that helped fly Chinese spacecraft and transmit data, declined to renew contracts with China or accept new Chinese business due to "changes" in geopolitics.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Co. is to build the stations at the Zhongshan research base, one of two permanent Chinese research stations on Antarctica, after winning the tender with its 43.95 million yuan ($6.53 million) bid, state-controlled China Space News reported.'
No technical details of the project were given in the report, though China Space News published two accompanying illustrations of an artist's rendering that shows four ground stations at Zhongshan, located by Prydz Bay in East Antarctica, south of the Indian Ocean.
The project was part of broader initiatives aimed at building China's marine economy and turning China into a marine power, according to China Space News.
A Chinese-built ground station in Argentina's Patagonia has stirred concerns about its purpose despite China's assurance that the station's goal is peaceful space observation and spacecraft missions.
Last year, the docking of a Chinese military survey ship, which analysts say monitors launches of satellites, rockets and missiles, at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built port of Hambantota drew loud opposition from neighbouring India concerned about potential spying.
China in October launched the last of three modules of its space station, which became the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.
Reuters
Variety
China
Building
Ground
Stations
Antarctica
Support
Satellites
Space
Company
Third
Country
Russia
USA
Next
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-20
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
Middle East
2023-01-20
Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge
0
World
2022-12-30
Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring
World
2022-12-30
Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Presidential vacuum: Jumblatt and Berri prepare ground for third dialogue attempt
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Presidential vacuum: Jumblatt and Berri prepare ground for third dialogue attempt
0
World
2022-12-21
Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine
World
2022-12-21
Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
0
Variety
11:08
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
Variety
11:08
Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium
0
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
Variety
11:01
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
0
Variety
10:51
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Variety
10:51
ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-01
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
Variety
2023-02-01
What to expect during the green comet's encounter with Earth
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
World
05:09
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
World
05:09
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
12:44
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
2
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
08:34
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
3
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
Sports
11:05
Man United's Greenwood has all charges dropped
4
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
07:41
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
5
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
Press Highlights
04:57
We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations
6
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Press Highlights
02:32
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
7
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
Sports
09:19
Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead
8
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
09:59
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store