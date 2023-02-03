Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days

Variety
2023-02-03 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days

Damus, one of the fastest-growing Twitter alternatives, has been pulled from China’s App Store just two days after the app was approved by Apple.

The app, which runs atop the Jack Dorsey-backed decentralized social networking protocol Nostr, was removed from the China App Store per request by the country’s top internet watchdog because it “includes content that is illegal in China,” according to an app review notice Damus received and shared on Twitter.
 
Being decentralized means there is no central authority that decides who can participate or say what on the platform. That made Damu’s approval process difficult at first, as Apple requires services to have a mechanism for flagging objectional content, but Damus eventually worked out a way to get listed in Apple’s App Store on February 1.

The decentralized nature of the app no doubt led to its short-lived debut in China where information is under tight control by the government. Social networks legally operating in China all have censorship tools baked in to eliminate illegal content or information banned by the authority. Anonymity is non-existent as user signups are linked to people’s real identities.

The authority has cut off Damus’ distribution in the country through App Store — Google Play is unavailable in China and in place is a handful of domestic third-party Android stores that are often out of reach for foreign developers. But it looks like access is so far intact. Those already with Damus on their phones can still view and comment on posts without having to circumvent the Great Firewall, the country’s censorship system that blocks or slows down certain foreign websites, as of Feb 3.

Nostr is built to be censorship-resistant through “relays”, a type of network responsible for receiving posts and distributing them to network participants. Users can publish their posts to multiple relays, and they only see content in the relays they connect to. So if one relay is censored, they can post their content through another. But having competing networks also undermines the platform’s network effects, meaning Damus isn’t really an ideal Twitter replacement.

“It’s more like a news group, interest group or fans club kind of thing,” says Frank Hu, COO at ByteTrade Lab, a web3 infrastructure startup backed by SIG Asia Venture Capital Fund.
 
“Users can choose relays and need to obey the codes there. Relays compete and relay owners also compete. Based on this competition, builders can build different communities — paid or free, censored or censorship-free, targeting fans of influencers or pornstars. It’s a relay-based free market.”

Is there a way to block every single relay? Hu reckons that censoring Damus, which is run on “multiple centralized servers” rather than a “fully decentralized” infrastructure, will be challenging. “It now has about 300 relays and people can make self-hosted relays, so it’s quite difficult to shut it down.”

It will be interesting to see how the app’s usage evolves in China over the next few weeks.
 
 

Variety

Damus

Censorship

China

Decentralized

Web3

Apple

App

Store

Platform

Twtter

Alternative

Social

LBCI Next
Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation
Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:19

Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-31

Labor officials found that Apple execs infringed on workers’ rights

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-24

Strava acquires Fatmap, a 3D mapping platform for the great outdoors

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-18

Discord acquires Gas, a compliments-based social media app for teens

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:19

Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions

LBCI
Variety
06:45

Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

LBCI
Variety
06:33

Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation

LBCI
Variety
05:46

Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:01

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app