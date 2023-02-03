Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

Variety
2023-02-03 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

All social media companies are in a race to win the short video war and Google is showing some progress against TikTok and Instagram. The search giant said during its latest earnings call that YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views. The company previously reported 30 billion daily views as part of its Q1 2022 earnings.

While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks.

Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out Shorts on TV. TikTok had made a similar attempt to make its app available for multiple big-screened platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and select LG and Samsung smart TVs in 2021.

Last year, YouTube said that 1.5 billion logged-in users watch Shorts every month. In 2021, TikTok said it has crossed the mark of 1 billion monthly active users. In comparison, Instagram has more than 2 billion users. The company has not revealed how many of those watch Reels — though it is hard to escape short videos if you log into Instagram.

Growing short video views is good news for Google but it will need to monetize those views as well. In Q4 2022, Youtube banked $7.96 billion in revenue — down 8% from last year’s $8.63 billion. In November 2022, the company said YouTube Music and Premium had more than 80 million subscribers worldwide. But it didn’t specify how much subscription contributes to YouTube’s revenue.

On February 1, YouTube kicked off a new program to share ad revenue with Shorts creators. That could incentivize more creators to make original content for the platform. Last November, the video platform also began testing shopping and affiliate marketing features with Shorts.

During the earnings call, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said that the company is “pleased with our continuing progress in early monetization.” The company’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said that Youtube is “prioritizing continued growth in Shorts engagement and monetization.”
 
The statements from Google’s execs mimic the sentiment from Meta’s top brass, who counted Instagram Reels and the company’s algorithmic recommendation engine as its top priorities in coming months.
 

Variety

Google

Instagram

Reels

TikTok

Youtube

Shorts

Crossed

Fifty

Billion

Daily

Views

Social Media

Platform

Streaming

LBCI Next
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:33

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are making a mixed reality platform

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

YouTube confirms a test of a new hub for free, ad-supported streaming channels

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-11

Instagram is removing the Shop tab, moving Reels from the center spot in design overhaul next month

LBCI
World
2023-02-02

US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:19

Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions

LBCI
Variety
06:33

Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation

LBCI
Variety
06:22

Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days

LBCI
Variety
05:46

Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:01

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Middle East
07:45

Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

LBCI
World
2023-01-24

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
Middle East
07:40

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner on hunger strike prompt outrage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app