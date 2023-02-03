News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
Variety
2023-02-03 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
Apple had a rare quarter where it missed its revenue target due to problems in the supply chain and manufacturing. But its services revenue was a bright spot in the earnings. The company said it now has 935 million paid subscriptions across its services.
These offerings, including iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, Apple One and Apple Pay, brought in $20.8 billion in the first quarter of the financial year. That is a 6 percent increase year-on-year as the company registered $19.5 billion during the same time period last year. The iPhone maker also provides enterprise services like Business Essentials, AppleCare, Tap to Pay, and Apple Financial Services.
Apple said that it reported double-digit growth from App Store subscriptions. The company is facing regulatory pressure in multiple markets related to monopoly around app distribution through the App Store. The tech giant is already allowing third-party payment systems in some markets like the Netherlands and South Korea. Plus, the company is reportedly exploring the possibility to let users sideload apps with iOS 17.
Apple Music expanded its catalog and now has more than 100 million songs. The service also introduced a karaoke feature called Apple Sing just before the holiday and hiked prices of music streaming apps by $1 per month for individual plans and $2 per month for family plans.
The tech giant made its Apple TV+ offering more attractive by signing up deals to show live sports with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS).
While the Cupertino-based company doesn’t expand on specific categories around services, it said that payments and cloud services brought in record revenue. Apple first launched tap-to-pay on iPhone last February with Stripe and later brought in Square, Venmo, and Paypal as partners. The company previewed the Apple Pay Later solution at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last year, and CEO Tim Cook said that it will launch soon in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the company introduced AI-powered narration for audiobooks with select titles. So Apple is clearly looking to expand into new areas of services that can bring in more moolah.
Apple also said that its active device install base has reached 2 billion, which includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, Homepods, Apple TVs, and Apple Watch. The company’s CFO Luca Maestri said that this milestone is important as some customers turn into paid subscribers of services later.
“Over the last seven years, as we doubled the installed base, we’ve seen a growing engagement of our customers on the platform. That happens, first of all, by customers transacting on the platform and then moving to paid accounts. So starting to pay for some of the services. That percentage of paid accounts tends to grow over time. We’ve seen it in developed markets,” he said during the earnings call.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
Music
TV
Subscriptions
Paid
Revenue
Tech
Smartphones
Next
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:20
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Variety
08:20
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
0
Variety
06:22
Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days
Variety
06:22
Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days
0
Variety
05:46
Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods
Variety
05:46
Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods
0
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:55
From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here
Variety
09:55
From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here
0
Variety
08:20
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Variety
08:20
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
0
Variety
06:45
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
Variety
06:45
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
0
Variety
06:33
Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation
Variety
06:33
Twitter Blue expands to six new countries, brings back Spaces curation
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
2
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
3
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
8
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store