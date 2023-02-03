ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules

Variety
2023-02-03 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU&#39;s Breton bats for tougher AI rules
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has said new proposed artificial intelligence rules will aim to tackle concerns about the risks around the ChatGPT chatbot and AI technology, in the first comments on the app by a senior Brussels official.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT - which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts - has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.
 
Some experts have raised fears that systems used by such apps could be misused for plagiarism, fraud and spreading misinformation, even as champions of artificial intelligence hail it as a technological leap.

Breton said the risks posed by ChatGPT - the brainchild of OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) - and AI systems underscored the urgent need for rules which he proposed last year in a bid to set the global standard for the technology. The rules are currently under discussion in Brussels.
 
"As showcased by ChatGPT, AI solutions can offer great opportunities for businesses and citizens, but can also pose risks. This is why we need a solid regulatory framework to ensure trustworthy AI based on high-quality data," he told Reuters in written comments.

Microsoft declined to comment on Breton's statement. OpenAI - whose app uses a technology called generative AI - did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
OpenAI has said on its website it aims to produce artificial intelligence that "benefits all of humanity" as it attempts to build safe and beneficial AI.

Under the EU draft rules, ChatGPT is considered a general purpose AI system which can be used for multiple purposes including high-risk ones such as the selection of candidates for jobs and credit scoring.

Breton wants OpenAI to cooperate closely with downstream developers of high-risk AI systems to enable their compliance with the proposed AI Act.

"Just the fact that generative AI has been newly included in the definition shows the speed at which technology develops and that regulators are struggling to keep up with this pace," a partner at a US law firm, said.

'HIGH RISK' WORRIES
Companies are worried about getting their technology classified under the "high risk" AI category which would lead to tougher compliance requirements and higher costs, according to executives of several companies involved in developing artificial intelligence.

A survey by industry body appliedAI showed that 51 percent of the respondents expect a slowdown of their AI development activities as a result of the AI Act.

Effective AI regulations should center on the highest risk applications, Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

"There are days when I'm optimistic and moments when I'm pessimistic about how humanity will put AI to use," he said.

Breton said the European Commission is working closely with the EU Council and European Parliament to further clarify the rules in the AI Act for general purpose AI systems.

"People would need to be informed that they are dealing with a chatbot and not with a human being. Transparency is also important with regard to the risk of bias and false information," he said.
Generative AI models need to be trained on huge amount of text or images for creating a proper response leading to allegations of copyright violations.

Breton said forthcoming discussions with lawmakers about AI rules would cover these aspects.

Concerns about plagiarism by students have prompted some US public schools and French university Sciences Po to ban the use of ChatGPT.
 

Variety

ChatGPT

OpenAI

Artificial

Intelligence

Europe

Spotlight

EU

European

Union

Tougher

Rules

Technology

Innovation

LBCI Next
Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:50

Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv during visit by European leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European stocks edge higher, Wall Street futures flat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:36

TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute

LBCI
Variety
11:13

'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges

LBCI
Variety
09:55

From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here

LBCI
Variety
08:20

Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

US act aims to end illicit Captagon trade in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Will Lebanese banks go on strike?

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app