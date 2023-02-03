News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute
Variety
2023-02-03 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute
Foreign staff at French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) have returned to Iraq after disputes with Baghdad over a $27 billion cluster of major energy projects prompted their exit, two sources told Reuters on Friday.
The return of TotalEnergies' staff shows that their exit is simply a negotiating tactic, member of the Iraqi parliament Mustafa Jabbar Sanad wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.
Jabbar wrote on Jan. 30 that TotalEnergies had asked its foreign staff to leave Iraq to obstruct negotiations over the energy project.
TotalEnergies declined to comment.
The company and Baghdad are taking further time to hammer out key sticking points in the long-delayed energy deal, signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years.
The deal has experienced several setbacks amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over its terms, sources told Reuters early last year.
TotalEnergies had asked its foreign staff to leave the country and local employees to work from home, sources confirmed this week, as it struggles to resolve differences with Baghdad.
Foreign staff have now returned and everything is back to normal, according to two oil ministry sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Reuters
Variety
TotalEnergy
Staff
Return
Iraq
Dispute
Project
Investment
Negotiation
Tactic
Next
Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Qatar in talks to join TotalEnergies' $27 bln Iraqi energy project
Middle East
2023-01-26
Qatar in talks to join TotalEnergies' $27 bln Iraqi energy project
0
Middle East
10:26
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
Middle East
10:26
Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-02
UN-Habitat and Japan to implement $900,000 projects in Tripoli
Lebanon News
2023-02-02
UN-Habitat and Japan to implement $900,000 projects in Tripoli
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq’s dollar flow, causing pain
Middle East
2023-02-02
Targeting Iran, US tightens Iraq’s dollar flow, causing pain
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:25
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules
Variety
11:25
ChatGPT in spotlight as EU's Breton bats for tougher AI rules
0
Variety
11:13
'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges
Variety
11:13
'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges
0
Variety
09:55
From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here
Variety
09:55
From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here
0
Variety
08:20
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Variety
08:20
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
US act aims to end illicit Captagon trade in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
US act aims to end illicit Captagon trade in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
3
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
4
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
5
Lebanon News
08:28
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
Lebanon News
08:28
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
6
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Will Lebanese banks go on strike?
8
Middle East
06:36
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent
Middle East
06:36
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58 percent
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store