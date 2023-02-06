News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
Variety
2023-02-06 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5 percent of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.
The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.
Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue.
However, those moves are "no longer enough", co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees.
"What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future," Clarke said. Dell expects to book costs related to the layoffs in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in January.
Rival HP Inc (HPQ.N) has also said it will cut up to 6,000 jobs. The market for PCs and tablets is set for another year of decline in 2023 with a fall of 2.6 percent, according to research firm IDC, after rapid growth during the pandemic on the back of remote working.
"It was only a matter of time before the wave of tech layoffs reached Dell's shores, given how sensitive the company is to both consumer and corporate confidence," said Susannah Streeter, markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.
Dell had about 133,000 employees as of Jan. 28, 2022, of which, about one-third were based in the United States.
The layoffs were first reported by Bloomberg News earlier on Monday.
Dell's shares were flat before the bell.
Reuters
Variety
Dell
Slash
Jobs
Employee
Uncertain
Market
Future
Potential
Recession
Inflation
Economy
Next
Nissan to buy up to 15 percent stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-03
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
World
2023-02-03
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
0
World
2023-01-30
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
World
2023-01-30
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
0
World
2023-01-19
UK property market weakest since 2010 as uncertainty weighs
World
2023-01-19
UK property market weakest since 2010 as uncertainty weighs
0
World
2023-01-03
Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy
World
2023-01-03
Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:04
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
Variety
08:04
Meta fails in bid to be removed as a party from an exploitation lawsuit against it and moderation partner Sama in Kenya
0
Variety
07:34
Nissan to buy up to 15 percent stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
Variety
07:34
Nissan to buy up to 15 percent stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance
0
Variety
05:12
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
Variety
05:12
Oracle to invest $1.5 bln in Saudi Arabia, open data center in Riyadh
0
Variety
04:35
Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
Variety
04:35
Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
0
World
07:51
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
07:51
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
Middle East
07:37
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
07:37
EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilized to Turkey after earthquake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
3
Lebanon Economy
09:39
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
09:39
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
4
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
5
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
Middle East
03:52
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
6
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
7
Middle East
04:31
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded
Middle East
04:31
Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded
8
Middle East
04:26
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in raid
Middle East
04:26
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in raid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store