TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022

Variety
2023-02-08 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022

French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) posted a record net profit of $36.2 billion in 2022, double the previous year, joining in the sector's bumper earnings thanks to higher oil and gas prices since Russia invaded Ukraine.

TotalEnergies' fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $7.6 billion, including a $4.1 billion impairment related to the deconsolidation of its stake in Russian gas firm Novatek (NVTK.MM).
 
The net income for the last three months of the year was in line with analyst estimates in a consensus by Refinitiv and compared with $6.8 billion a year earlier, and $9.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

The blockbuster profit follows similar reports from rivals BP (BP.L), Shell (SHEL.L), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N), prompting new calls to further tax the sector as households struggle to pay energy bills.
 
Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told reporters the global backdrop remained very favorable for energy companies, with the relaxing of COVID-19 measures in China pushing up demand.

TotalEnergies said it would propose a dividend of 2.81 euros per share, up 6.4 percent from a year earlier and on top of an already announced 1 euro per share special payout.

As previously announced, it booked a $1.7 billion provision for extraordinary windfall taxes levied in the European Union and Britain in the fourth quarter.
 
The company said it expected net investments of $16-18 billion in 2023, including $5 billion for low-carbon energy.
 

Variety

TotalEnergies

Net

Profit

Double

Oil

Gas

Prices

Russia

Ukraine

War

Influence

LBCI Next
Istanbul bourse suspends trading after main index drops 7 percent
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
World
2023-02-01

Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked

LBCI
World
04:22

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:03

Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global

LBCI
Variety
08:46

BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in

LBCI
Variety
05:27

Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-05

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

LBCI
Variety
08:46

BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app