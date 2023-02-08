Istanbul bourse suspends trading after main index drops 7 percent

"Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," it said in a statement.



The stock market operator did not say when trade would resume.

The first market-wide circuit breaker was issued within minutes of opening on Wednesday after the benchmark index (.XU100) dropped 5 percent, continuing losses after a devastating earthquake in the south of the country on Monday.



The benchmark BIST-100 index opened down 0.52 percent and was suspended at 7.09 percent down, while the banking sub-index (.XBANK) was down 6.03 percent as trading was suspended.



The death toll of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey rose to 7,108 on Wednesday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.