Istanbul bourse suspends trading after main index drops 7 percent
Variety
2023-02-08 | 05:05
Istanbul bourse suspends trading after main index drops 7 percent
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity and derivatives markets after two market-wide circuit breakers failed to stop a slide in the main index, which fell 7 percent within the first hour of trading.
"Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," it said in a statement.
The stock market operator did not say when trade would resume.
The first market-wide circuit breaker was issued within minutes of opening on Wednesday after the benchmark index (.XU100) dropped 5 percent, continuing losses after a devastating earthquake in the south of the country on Monday.
The benchmark BIST-100 index opened down 0.52 percent and was suspended at 7.09 percent down, while the banking sub-index (.XBANK) was down 6.03 percent as trading was suspended.
The death toll of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey rose to 7,108 on Wednesday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.
Reuters
Variety
Istanbul
Bourse
Suspends
Trading
Turkey
Equity
Derivatives
Market
Main
Index
Earthquake
Magnitude
