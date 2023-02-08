News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shares rise, dollar wobbles after market sees Powell comments as dovish
Variety
2023-02-08 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Shares rise, dollar wobbles after market sees Powell comments as dovish
Shares globally jumped and most currencies rose against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors discerned a dovish tone in comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, though a policy tweak by the ECB meant European bonds sat out the rally.
MSCI's world share index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.37 percent, heading back towards the nine-month high it hit in early February, and Europe's STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) gained 0.85 percent to a fresh nine month peak.
Major benchmarks in France, (.FCHI) Britain (.FTSE) and Germany (.GDAXI) were all well into positive territory, after shares gained on Wall Street overnight and in Asia earlier in the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.76 percent though Japan's Nikkei (.N225) failed to join in the rally after disappointing results from big tech names including Nintendo. (7974.T)
In an eagerly awaited speech on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve's Powell reiterated that disinflation has begun but warned Friday's eye-popping jobs report showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit of time."
The data showed a surprising addition of 517,000 new jobs in January and stoked fears that the tight labor market may compel the Fed to remain hawkish, and investors were relieved that that Powell did not lean further into this argument in his speech.
"The market is looking for a dovish message where it can almost regardless. Powell said effectively the terminal rate could be higher than the market expects, but the Nasdaq and S&P500 were up, though I think they're wrong," said Ben Jones, director of macro research at Invesco.
Aggressive rate increases by the Fed and other central banks last year to tame inflation had hurt shares and boosted the dollar, but those trends have reversed this year on signs that inflation had begun to slacken, raising hopes of rate cuts towards the end of this year.
"At the moment (markets are ) all about the Fed, but at some point it has to morph into being about growth and earnings growth as well," said Jones.
Powell's avoidance of a more hawkish tone also gave a cue to currency markets, as the euro rose 0.23 percent against the dollar, and the pound gained 0.33 percent.
"The dollar selling also reflected what Powell didn’t say," said MUFG FX analysts in a morning note to clients.
US Treasuries firmed a little on Wednesday with the benchmark 10 year yield <US 10YT=RR> down 3 basis points (bps) to 3.649 percent and the two year yield down 4 bps.
Yields move inversely to prices.
However in Europe bonds continued to sell off following a sharp tumble the previous day after the European Central Bank said it would cut the interest rate it pays governments on deposits.
Two-year German yields , the most sensitive to any shifts in expectations for interest rates and inflation, rose by as much as 11 basis points (bps) to 2.725 percent in early trading, their highest since Jan. 3.
The other overnight news event was US President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech in which he challenged Republicans to lift the US debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle class Americans.
Assailing oil companies for making high profits and corporate America for taking advantage of consumers, Biden used his prime time speech to outline progressive priorities of his Democratic Party that are anathema to many Republican lawmakers.
Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday, continuing this week's gains with Brent crude at $84.15, up 0.5 percent on the day, US crude rose 0.5 percent to $77.54 per barrel, helped by the slightly softer dollar.
Reuters
Variety
Shares
Rise
Dollar
Wobbles
Market
Nintendo
France
Britain
Germany
Federal
Reserve
Powell
US
Next
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Istanbul bourse suspends trading after main index drops 7 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-02
France, Germany test water on US green subsidies
World
2023-02-02
France, Germany test water on US green subsidies
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate
0
World
2023-02-07
Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives
World
2023-02-07
Germany says Russia must pressure Syria into ensuring quake aid arrives
0
World
2023-02-07
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
World
2023-02-07
Dollar pauses in bullish run: Aussie climbs on RBA's hawkish outlook
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:03
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
Variety
09:03
Google’s AI-powered ‘multisearch,’ which combines text and images in a single query, goes global
0
Variety
08:46
BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port
Variety
08:46
BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port
0
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
0
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
0
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
0
Middle East
2023-02-05
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Middle East
2023-02-05
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
0
Variety
08:46
BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port
Variety
08:46
BP Azerbaijan declares force majeure on crude loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
3
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
5
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
6
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
7
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
8
World
10:51
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
World
10:51
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store