News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
9
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
9
o
Keserwan
9
o
North
8
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
9
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
9
o
Keserwan
9
o
North
8
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Variety
2023-02-08 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that he will present the long-awaited and often teased Master Plan 3 during the company’s investor day March 1.
Tesla’s investor day will be held at the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin. The event will be live streamed. Some of the company’s institutional and retail investors will be invited to attend in person, according to the company. Investors will be able to see its production line and discuss topics like the company’s long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform and capital allocation with its leadership team, according to the company.
Musk first hinted about the Master Plan 3 last March with vague goals to scale operations at Tesla to “extreme size.” He also leaned into themes like AI and noted that this next stage in the plan would include his other companies SpaceX and The Boring Company. Later in the year, Musk revealed more details about his Master Plan part three. Per a companywide meeting, the plan’s raison d’etre is: “How do you get to enough scale to actually shift the entire energy infrastructure of earth?”
The latest update came Wednesday.
“Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1.”
For the unfamiliar, Musk posted a blog on Tesla’s website in 2006, outlining what he described as the Master Plan. That plan was four steps that kicked off with creating a low-volume expensive vehicle and then using that money to develop a medium volume car at a lower price. Profits from the medium-volume car would be used to create an affordable, high-volume car. And finally, the plan ended with “provide solar power.”
Some quibble with the success of the Master Plan, pointing out that Tesla didn’t use profits to fund the Model 3 (it was unprofitable at the time) and that its high volume car is not affordable. But Tesla did produce the Roadster, and then the Model S and X (the medium volume car) and finally the Model 3, which may still cost more than $50,000 but has proven to be a high volume seller.
Part two, or Part Deux as it is named, came in 2016 with a plan to”create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage,” expand Tesla’s EV product line to address all major segments, develop self-driving capability that is 10x safer than manual. Finally, the plan promised owners would be able to leverage that self-driving into ride sharing so they could make money on their car when they’re not using it.
Tesla has not ticked all the boxes in part deux. The Cybertruck, which presumably is part of the plan to expand the EV product line, has yet to launch, its advanced driver assistance system despite the branding is not self driving and as a result, owners cannot turn their vehicles into robotaxis that generate money.
It seems that Musk is ready to move onto to Part 3 anyway.
TechCrunch
Variety
Tesla
CEO
Elon Musk
Reveals
Sustainability
Transportation
Master Plan 3
EV
Product
Electric Vehicles
Next
TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake
0
World
2023-02-03
US Treasury makes more Tesla, Ford, GM EVs eligible for tax credits
World
2023-02-03
US Treasury makes more Tesla, Ford, GM EVs eligible for tax credits
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Volvo readies EV blitz in biggest product revamp under Geely
Variety
2023-02-02
Volvo readies EV blitz in biggest product revamp under Geely
0
World
2023-01-20
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
World
2023-01-20
Brazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agricultural products prevail
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:42
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
Variety
11:42
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
0
Variety
11:38
Google intros new features for EVs with Maps built in
Variety
11:38
Google intros new features for EVs with Maps built in
0
Variety
11:16
IBM acquires GraphQL startup StepZen to step up its game in API management
Variety
11:16
IBM acquires GraphQL startup StepZen to step up its game in API management
0
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
0
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-05
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
4
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
5
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
6
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
7
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
8
Lebanon Economy
05:25
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Lebanon Economy
05:25
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store