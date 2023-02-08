News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
9
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
9
o
Keserwan
9
o
North
8
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
9
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
Metn
9
o
Keserwan
9
o
North
8
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Google intros new features for EVs with Maps built in
Variety
2023-02-08 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Google intros new features for EVs with Maps built in
Google is rolling out new features for electric vehicles with Google Maps built in, the company said at its Live from Paris event Wednesday.
The features, iterations of which were introduced in November to the Maps smartphone app, aim to alleviate the symptoms of range anxiety for EV drivers.
Drivers using Maps on their car’s display screen will be able to easily find nearby charging stations that have chargers of 150 kilowatts or higher capacity for a faster charge. Additionally, for any trip that requires a stop to charge an EV, Maps will suggest the best stop based on factors like the current traffic, the EV’s charge level and how much energy it expects the EV to consume.
Maps on EVs will also show when places like supermarkets have charging stations on-site. So drivers who enter “Supermarket” into the search bar will find that certain markets include a small charging station icon underneath the address and next to the market’s rating. EV drivers are often advised to keep topping up their vehicles whenever they can to ensure a long battery life and avoid driving on a low battery, so it’ll be helpful to know where they can do so as they run errands.
Google said all of the new features for EVs will start rolling out in the coming months. The new Maps features for EVs come three months after Google added filters to the smartphone app for fast charging stations and EV plug compatibility.
Polestar, Volvo, General Motors and Renault are among the automakers that have vehicles with Google built in. At the start of the year, Google said it would roll out a new high-definition version of Maps for cars, starting with the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3.
Google also revealed updates to Maps on smartphones during the event, including the expansion of Live View and Indoor Live view, which uses a phone’s camera and augmented reality elements to superimpose directives like arrows and distance markers on top of the real world.
TechCrunch
Variety
Google
Electric Vehicles
Charging
Maps
New
Features
Built In
Technology
Development
Next
TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 bln in 2022
New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:42
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
Variety
11:42
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
0
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
0
Variety
2023-02-03
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
Variety
2023-02-03
Lebanese technology group sees new win despite challenges
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
Variety
2023-02-01
Snap's earnings may hold positive news for Meta, Google
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:42
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
Variety
11:42
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
0
Variety
11:16
IBM acquires GraphQL startup StepZen to step up its game in API management
Variety
11:16
IBM acquires GraphQL startup StepZen to step up its game in API management
0
Variety
11:13
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
Variety
11:13
Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3
0
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
09:51
Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah is keen on electing a president, calls for dialogue
0
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-01
BDL raises Sayrafa Exchange rate to 42000 LBP
0
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Variety
05:27
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
3
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day
4
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
5
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
6
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
11:06
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
7
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanon News
06:26
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
8
Lebanon Economy
05:25
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Lebanon Economy
05:25
Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store