Located in Hamra, Beirut, the Piccadilly Theatre was a leading venue for concerts, musicals, and plays in Lebanon during the 1960s and the 1970s, hosting musical icons, including Dalida and Fairouz.

While the UNESCO Palace theater is a convention hall, described at that time as the first appearance of the newly established republic of Lebanon. In 1982, during the civil war in Lebanon, this cultural center was the target of shelling, destroying the theater and its equipment.

It reopened in 1998 on the 50th Anniversary of the first UNESCO congress held in the East.