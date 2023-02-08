News
Culture Minister follows up on restoration of Piccadilly, UNESCO theaters
Variety
2023-02-08 | 09:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Culture Minister follows up on restoration of Piccadilly, UNESCO theaters
Caretaker Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada, on Wednesday, welcomed at his ministerial office Mrs. Nadine Waber, with whom he discussed a project to restore the Piccadilly Palace Theater and secure maintenance for the UNESCO Palace Theater.
Located in Hamra, Beirut, the Piccadilly Theatre was a leading venue for concerts, musicals, and plays in Lebanon during the 1960s and the 1970s, hosting musical icons, including Dalida and Fairouz.
While the UNESCO Palace theater is a convention hall, described at that time as the first appearance of the newly established republic of Lebanon. In 1982, during the civil war in Lebanon, this cultural center was the target of shelling, destroying the theater and its equipment.
It reopened in 1998 on the 50th Anniversary of the first UNESCO congress held in the East.
Variety
Lebanon
Piccadilly
UNESCO
Theater
Culture
Minister
Golden Age
