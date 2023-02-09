News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
Variety
2023-02-09 | 11:37
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
ChatGPT is getting all the attention as of late, but modern AI technologies have a range of use cases beyond finally making Bing useful. One emerging trend is putting AI to work to aid with the frustrating and laborious task of filing and auditing corporate expense reports. Today, Microsoft and American Express announced a deal that aims to do just that. The companies agreed to expand their decades-long partnership to build solutions that leverage Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies, starting with expense report management.
According to Amex, the initial solution will leverage machine learning and AI to automate expense reporting and approvals.
This goes beyond simply learning how to classify certain expenses, as many of today’s tools already do. Instead, the new system will implement an AI-powered decision engine that understands the company’s own travel and expense (T&E) policy and how it applies to submitted expenses. It will use that understanding along with other factors — like the employee’s purchase and payment history — to categorize and assign a risk score to individual transactions.
To make this work, the employee will be prompted to snap a photo of their receipt after paying with their Corporate Amex card. The system will then apply one of three risk scores: red, yellow or green, based on whether the expense is recommended for automatic approval or not, or if it needs another look. This information is passed along to the company’s expense management system with the receipt details attached to automatically generate reports for managers and auditors to use in their own decision-making. Amex says the AI is something it built in-house — it’s not leveraging Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, as Bing is, but is using Microsoft Cloud.
Over time, the expense management system will get smarter thanks to machine learning. As more expenses flow through the system, it will improve its algorithms around what sort of expenses can be automatically approved.
Microsoft will be the solution’s first tester and will integrate it with its own internal expense system later in the year, American Express notes. Over time, it will roll out to more Amex Corporate clients and add support for more expense management tools.
While it’s not exactly ChatGPT for expense reports, if successful, the solution could save time and reduce headaches around corporate expense management.
Imagine, instead of spending hours manually categorizing expenses, uploading receipts and justifying the charges, corporate employees would only have to focus on the outliers that actually required further explanation.
Of course, it remains to be seen if the solution is capable of actually accomplishing this goal, as described, or if corporations will even utilize the tech when it becomes available.
Amex also isn’t the only company looking to AI to improve the tedious processes around expense report management. Just days ago, Palo Alto-based business-travel software maker TripActions rebranded to Navan and announced it would integrate ChatGPT into its platform for similar reasons. The company said its new system would learn a user’s preferred airlines, hotels and restaurants to build itineraries and will streamline expense reporting through its own receipt-scanning tool, among other things.
There’s reason, of course, to be skeptical of these forthcoming AI solutions.
As The Atlantic recently pointed out, new technologies meant to reduce employee labor inevitably just create “new types of work” for people to do instead. And ChatGPT’s way of confidently providing the wrong answer suggests some of that extra work may involve dealing with false positives and negatives.
Plus, other companies have been leveraging AI for some time, like SAP Concur. And many employees would argue that Concur isn’t exactly a user-friendly system.
The timing of the announcement is suspect, as well. Amex is likely hoping to ride on the wave of interest in the Microsoft-OpenAI deal and the ChatGPT-powered Bing to get more eyeballs on its far less exciting use case. (Unless, of course, expense management thrills you!)
Still, AI is on its way to the broader financial services and corporate travel industry, not just expense management. In that respect, Amex isn’t necessarily getting out ahead of the market, it’s just keeping up with where it’s headed.
TechCrunch
Variety
Amex
American
Express
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft
Expense
Management
Report
ChatGPT
OpenAI
Next
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Google Maps launches Immersive View in five cities, will roll out ‘glanceable directions’ soon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
Variety
2023-01-23
Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up
0
Variety
2023-02-08
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
Variety
2023-02-08
Britain takes aim at Microsoft's $69 billion 'Call of Duty' deal
0
Variety
2023-02-08
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
2023-02-08
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:13
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
Variety
10:13
Meta acquires Within despite FTC concerns
0
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Variety
09:27
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
0
Variety
07:02
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
Variety
07:02
Twitter says the basic tier of its API will cost $100 per month
0
Variety
06:57
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Variety
06:57
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
2
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
3
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
4
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
5
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
6
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
7
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
8
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store