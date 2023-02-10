North American companies notch another record year for robot orders

Variety
2023-02-10 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders

North American companies struggling to hire workers in the tightest labor market in decades brought on more robots last year than ever before, with many earmarked for new electric vehicle and battery factories under construction.

Demand for robots appears to have slackened near the end of the year, though, raising questions about how strong 2023 will be in the face of shifting household consumption patterns and the rising interest rates engineered by central bankers to bring high inflation under control.
 
Companies, overwhelmingly located in the United States but including some in Canada and Mexico, ordered just over 44,100 robots in 2022, an 11 percent increase over the previous year and a new record, according to data compiled by the Association for Advancing Automation, an industry group also known as A3. The value of those machines totaled $2.38 billion, an 18 percent increase over the prior year, according to the data.

The "labor shortage doesn't seem to be letting up," said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. Many companies, scrambling to find workers amid the lowest US unemployment rate since 1969, see automation as a quick fix.
 
Burnstein said there was a visible slowdown in orders at the end of the year, which raises a question about how 2023 will evolve. "The fourth quarter was really propped up by the strength in the auto industry," he said. "We saw a falling-off in non-automotive" orders.

A shift away from pandemic-era consumer behavior likely played a role in the orders drop-off in some segments, he added. "You saw companies like Amazon put a pause on building new warehouses, which means they probably canceled or delayed purchases of new automation."
 
Supply chain problems may also have distorted last year's results. Burnstein said robot makers saw some customers place extra orders during the COVID-19 health crisis - just to ensure they would get part of what they needed.
 
AUTO SECTOR DRIVES DEMAND
 
More than half of last year's orders came from automakers and their suppliers - a group that has long led the way in automation of US factories.

New plants for electric vehicles, batteries and battery recycling have been announced since the beginning of 2021 at a cost of $160 billion, according to Atlas Public Policy, a US-based research group working with automakers and environmental groups.

Most robots ordered last year will be used for material handling - an expansive category that includes all types of movement and handling of goods inside factories and warehouses.

Closure Systems International Inc's sprawling plant in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for instance, recently automated the job of packing and sealing boxes at the end of the assembly line. The company produces closures used for things like soda bottles and food packages.

Next up are "auditor" jobs. Machines in the Crawfordsville plant spit out new caps faster than a machine gun, so workers called auditors currently sit in small booths along the line, constantly checking that specifications are met.

Brad Bennett, the company's senior vice president of global operations, said small robots will soon be installed in the booths to do the inspection work. "We won't have to reduce people," he said. Those workers will move to other tasks.

The new machines will help avoid what happened during the pandemic, he said. "During COVID, we were literally running with 30 percent of the plant down because we couldn't get a $15-an-hour guy to show up."
 

Variety

North America

US

Companies

Notch

Another

Record

Robot

Order

LBCI Next
Yahoo to lay off more than 20 percent of staff
Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-07

Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

Banks continue to discuss draft law to bring financial order back into balance

LBCI
World
2023-01-30

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:20

Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player

LBCI
Variety
10:06

NASA will launch a Mars mission on Blue Origin’s New Glenn

LBCI
Variety
04:41

Yahoo to lay off more than 20 percent of staff

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-09

Amex and Microsoft turn to AI to make expense reports less horrible

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

LBCI
Middle East
12:38

Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app