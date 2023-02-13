Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm

As usual, photos and videos of snow in the country take the internet by storm as Lebanese expatriates and foreigners share peaceful footages of villages across Lebanon turning into a winter paradise.



Previously known as “Switzerland of the Middle East,” many consider the country a magical escape during this season, featured by its charming ski slopes and ski resorts.



Here are some photos and videos featuring the attractive winter sceneries in Lebanon:

This is not Alps… this is Lebanon 🇱🇧 ❄️🤍

📸 @rita_nehmeh / @WeAreLebanon pic.twitter.com/YBxhCVWXO1 — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) February 12, 2023