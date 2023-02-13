Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm

Variety
2023-02-13 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm

Lebanon is known for having a beautiful atmosphere during all four seasons, especially in the winter, a vibrant time with beautiful white scenery.

As usual, photos and videos of snow in the country take the internet by storm as Lebanese expatriates and foreigners share peaceful footages of villages across Lebanon turning into a winter paradise.   

Previously known as “Switzerland of the Middle East,” many consider the country a magical escape during this season, featured by its charming ski slopes and ski resorts.   

Here are some photos and videos featuring the attractive winter sceneries in Lebanon: 
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanon

Season

Winter

Wonderland

Mountain

Peaks

Snow

Storm

Footage

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-05

Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-31

Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:33

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-11

ChatGPT 'will change our world': Bill Gates

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-10

North American companies notch another record year for robot orders

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-10

Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-28

WHO identifies contaminated cancer drugs in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2022-12-22

EU’s emissions continue to fall despite return to coal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanese mission begins rescue operations in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Biden sends condolences, offers US help

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app