News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE to host Miss World 2023
Variety
2023-02-13 | 13:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE to host Miss World 2023
Julia Morley CBE, Chairman of Miss World Limited, announced that Miss World 2023 will be held in the United Arab Emirates.
However, the date and venue for the 71st Miss World Festival have yet to be announced.
Miss World is one of the oldest existing international beauty pageants, created in the United Kingdom in 1951.
Along with contestants from all over the world, Miss Lebanon 2022, Yasmina Zaytoun, will be representing Lebanon in this world-class event.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Miss World
UAE
Lebanese
Yasmina Zaytoun
Miss Lebanon
Next
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
ChatGPT 'will change our world': Bill Gates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-16
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun will make a special appearance on LBCI Saturday night
Variety
2022-12-16
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun will make a special appearance on LBCI Saturday night
0
Lebanon News
12:43
Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam
Lebanon News
12:43
Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam
0
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
0
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
0
Variety
2023-02-11
ChatGPT 'will change our world': Bill Gates
Variety
2023-02-11
ChatGPT 'will change our world': Bill Gates
0
Variety
2023-02-10
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
Variety
2023-02-10
North American companies notch another record year for robot orders
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:43
Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam
Lebanon News
12:43
Regional constraints affect Lebanese politics: Amin Salam
0
World
2023-02-05
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
2023-02-05
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
0
Middle East
2023-01-05
Palestinians say teen killed by army in West Bank clashes
Middle East
2023-01-05
Palestinians say teen killed by army in West Bank clashes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Press Highlights
02:24
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
2
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
Variety
05:47
Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm
3
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
Press Highlights
00:07
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
4
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
02:14
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
5
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
Lebanon Economy
10:43
What is the fate of banks strike?
6
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Price of 98 octane fuel increases 33000 LBP
7
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
Variety
05:33
Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity
8
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
World
09:29
Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store