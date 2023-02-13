UAE to host Miss World 2023

UAE to host Miss World 2023
0min
UAE to host Miss World 2023

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman of Miss World Limited, announced that Miss World 2023 will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the date and venue for the 71st Miss World Festival have yet to be announced.  

Miss World is one of the oldest existing international beauty pageants, created in the United Kingdom in 1951.  

Along with contestants from all over the world, Miss Lebanon 2022, Yasmina Zaytoun, will be representing Lebanon in this world-class event.
 

