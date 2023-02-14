Film about October 17 revolution nominated for famed film festival

Variety
2023-02-14 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Film about October 17 revolution nominated for famed film festival
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Film about October 17 revolution nominated for famed film festival

The film “17 ليلة” (Night 17), which documents 100 days of the October 17 revolution, is taking the path of being nominated for several international festivals after it won the appreciation and admiration of prominent directors in Lebanon and abroad.

In this context, the film, directed by Anthony Merchak and written by Rickardo Chidiac, was officially selected for the Kalakari Film Festival, one of the top 10 festivals in India.  

“17 ليلة” will also be shown in Indore, India, on March 18, 2023. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanon

Film

October

Revolution

Lebanese

Thawra

LBCI Next
Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp
UAE to host Miss World 2023
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:22

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
World
10:03

EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move

LBCI
Middle East
09:58

Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:48

Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal

LBCI
Variety
09:42

Otter.ai launches OtterPilot, its new AI meeting assistant

LBCI
Variety
09:39

Microsoft ditches Yammer brand and goes all-in on Viva Engage

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:48

Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

LBCI
Middle East
09:12

Earthquake drone footage shows depth of destruction in Turkish town

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app