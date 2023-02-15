Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing

Variety
2023-02-15 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) Chief Executive Howard Schultz declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify on March 9 on the coffee company's compliance with federal labor law, according to a letter seen by Reuters late on Tuesday.

Last week, US Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs a committee on labor issues, and 10 other members of the committee asked Schultz to answer by Feb. 14 whether he would take part.
 
Schultz, who re-joined Starbucks as interim CEO in April 2022, will "fully transition" out of the role next month, said Starbucks acting executive vice president and general counsel Zabrina Jenkins in the letter.

"Given the timing of the transition, his relinquishment of any operating role in the company going forward and what we understand to be the subject of the hearing, we believe another senior leader with ongoing responsibilities is best suited to address these matters," Jenkins wrote.
 
Sanders, who last month took over as chair of the Health, Education Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, said last week Starbucks "has fought their workers every step of the way, including refusing to bargain a first contract in good faith, delay tactics, and a significant escalation in union busting."

Sanders' office did not immediately comment on Starbucks' letter.

Starbucks said executive vice president and chief public affairs officer AJ Jones II is available and is the best person to address workforce policy matters. Jones is a former senior aide to Democratic Representative James Clyburn.
 
Starbucks Workers United has won elections at more than 260 US stores and has lost about 70 elections since late 2021. The union is seeking increased pay and benefits, improved health and safety conditions and protections against unfair firings and discipline.

Starbucks says it respects the right of its employees to organize and to engage in lawful union activities. The company says it has held more than 80 single-store contract bargaining sessions since October.
 

Variety

Starbucks

CEO

Declines

Appear

US

Senate

Hearing

LBCI Next
Bird flu: what are the risks to people and animals?
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-08

Here’s when Tesla CEO Elon Musk will finally reveal his Master Plan 3

LBCI
World
2022-12-15

US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones

LBCI
World
2022-12-07

Ukraine appears to show ability to strike deep in Russia

LBCI
Variety
10:35

Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:49

Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints

LBCI
Variety
10:35

Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble

LBCI
Variety
10:32

Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z

LBCI
Variety
09:46

Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

LBCI
Middle East
11:06

WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app