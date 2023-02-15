News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Variety
2023-02-15 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Alongside, a crypto index-focused platform, has closed an $11 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the company exclusively told TechCrunch.
“At a high level, we’re building what I describe as an on-chain Vanguard,” Austin Diamond, CEO and co-founder of Alongside, said to TechCrunch. “The goal is low-fee index products designed to enable total market exposure to crypto as a whole.”
Investors in the round include Coinbase Ventures, Franklin Templeton Investments, Village Global and Not Boring Capital, as well as angel investors. The startup was co-founded by Diamond and Jun Ho Hong, its head of engineering; Gauthier Le Meur, its COO; and Rai Sur, its CTO.
“In a lot of ways we want to be a bridge for new people to access this space,” Diamond said. “Historically speaking, a lot of people have been building products for other people in crypto and it’s not necessarily inclusive of a broader audience and our cap table is reflective of that as well.”
Alongside’s name derives from a wordplay on mutual funds, “where everyone invests alongside each other,” Diamond said. The platform aims to build products for investors to diversify through passive indices.
Last month, the startup launched its first product, the Alongside Crypto Market Index ($AMKT), which gives people broad exposure to the entire crypto asset market through a single token.
The token is “fully collateralized by the top 25 assets in crypto,” weighted by market capitalization, Diamond said. However, the top 25 excludes stablecoins and crypto assets with “questionable security status,” Diamond added. “Some assets in the space are under regulatory scrutiny; we can’t include those because we want to be compliant.”
All the assets are backed 1:1 by the underlying index components and “securely custodied by Coinbase,” Diamond said. The index was capped at top 25 due to liquidity, he added. “If you go further out, there’s not liquidity depth for those assets, but the top 25 has enough liquidity.”
The token is available on some global exchanges, crypto wallets, custodians, onramps, and Ethereum scaling solutions, including Polygon, Uniswap, SushiSwap, Gate.io, Rainbow and BitGo, to name a few.
The biggest difference between this index product and traditional equity indices is the exposure to crypto assets, Diamond noted. “Traditional equity indices or ETFs are indexing equity products. But in our case, we want to give direct exposure to crypto assets as a whole; that’s one of the biggest distinctions.”
In the future, Alongside will consider launching different products centered around DeFi as a category or layer-2 blockchains as a category, Diamond said. “In the beginning we just wanted to remain really simple.”
Over a 10-year horizon, the idea for a total market for crypto assets will look very different, Diamond said. “It won’t look the way it does now.”
“As the market matures and other asset classes live on-chain, we’ll be able to build products that look different than what we have today.”
TechCrunch
Variety
a16z
Andreessen Horowitz
Capital Raise
Crypto
Market
Cryptocurrency
Funding
Index
Platform
Alongside
Raises
Millions
Next
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-30
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
Variety
2023-01-30
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Hawk AI, an anti-money laundering and fraud prevention platform for banks, raises $17M
Variety
2023-01-26
Hawk AI, an anti-money laundering and fraud prevention platform for banks, raises $17M
0
World
2023-01-26
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
World
2023-01-26
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
0
Variety
2023-01-17
African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z
Variety
2023-01-17
African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:49
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
Variety
10:49
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
0
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
0
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
0
Variety
09:40
You.com takes aim at Google and Microsoft with multimodal chat search
Variety
09:40
You.com takes aim at Google and Microsoft with multimodal chat search
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
Variety
10:35
Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble
0
Middle East
2023-01-06
Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
Middle East
2023-01-06
Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
0
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-02
World Cup 2022: A look into Doha media center – [VIDEO]
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
5
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
6
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store